Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.980-5.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $705 million-$729 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $745.29 million.

Shares of AZPN stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $128.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,432. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. Aspen Technology has a twelve month low of $91.15 and a twelve month high of $162.56.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The company had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AZPN. Robert W. Baird upgraded Aspen Technology from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.83.

In other news, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $83,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,902,630.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,590 shares of company stock worth $670,791 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

