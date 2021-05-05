Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $3.31 Million Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 122.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 170,936 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 65,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRO shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.32.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average of $8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $13.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 3.36.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $744,525.00. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $262,771.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 223,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,029.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,197 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

