Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 67,645 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 550.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,645 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1,836.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 24.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

JHG opened at $36.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 81.93, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.82. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $16.89 and a 1-year high of $36.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.07 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.30%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JHG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.50 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.32.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.