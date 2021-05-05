Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $2.87 Million Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 256,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.16% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Draper Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IRWD. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

In related news, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $790,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,545,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 1,600,000 shares of company stock worth $15,552,210 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a current ratio of 13.17 and a quick ratio of 13.17. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $12.55.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $116.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.50 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 240.80% and a net margin of 27.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

