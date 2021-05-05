AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Position Increased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,301 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $52.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.92 billion, a PE ratio of 55.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.29%.

AZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

