Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.25, RTT News reports. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Atmos Energy updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.900-5.100 EPS.

NYSE ATO traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,961. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.76. Atmos Energy has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $107.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.92.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

