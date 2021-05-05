Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of C($0.44) per share for the quarter.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.40) by C$0.33. The company had revenue of C$65.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.09 million.

TSE AUP opened at C$15.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.92 billion and a PE ratio of -14.07. The company has a current ratio of 13.11, a quick ratio of 12.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of C$14.59 and a 12 month high of C$26.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$16.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.06.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

