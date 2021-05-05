Avalanche Price Tops $35.53 on Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 5th. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for $35.53 or 0.00062593 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $4.58 billion and $332.07 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Avalanche has traded up 27.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $189.71 or 0.00334173 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000676 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00009073 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00031881 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00011121 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006269 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 382,978,694 coins and its circulating supply is 128,812,659 coins. The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Buying and Selling Avalanche

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

