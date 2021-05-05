Baader Bank Reiterates €60.00 Price Target for Nemetschek (ETR:NEM)

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) has been given a €60.00 ($70.59) price target by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NEM. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Nemetschek and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Nemetschek and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Nemetschek and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €63.85 ($75.12).

NEM stock opened at €58.30 ($68.59) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €57.20 and a 200 day moving average price of €58.74. Nemetschek has a fifty-two week low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a fifty-two week high of €74.35 ($87.47). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

