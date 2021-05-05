Baader Bank Reiterates €78.00 Price Target for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE)

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) has been assigned a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FIE. Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €71.00 ($83.53).

Shares of FRA:FIE opened at €62.20 ($73.18) on Wednesday. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €65.50 ($77.06) and a 1 year high of €77.50 ($91.18). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €67.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of €67.09.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

