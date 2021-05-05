BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.08.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKU. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Hovde Group raised shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Get BankUnited alerts:

In other news, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $148,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,111.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $150,257.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,508.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,866 shares of company stock worth $374,663. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $48.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.13.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BankUnited will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.