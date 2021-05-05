Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baozun from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. CICC Research downgraded shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of BZUN opened at $33.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.49. Baozun has a twelve month low of $25.69 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Baozun will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BZUN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Baozun by 396.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,478,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,560 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Baozun by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,719,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,157,000 after buying an additional 1,174,306 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Baozun during the 4th quarter worth $18,409,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Baozun by 2,835,993.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 425,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,613,000 after buying an additional 425,399 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Baozun by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,521,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,261,000 after buying an additional 373,394 shares during the period. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

