Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.50.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baozun from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. CICC Research downgraded shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.
Shares of BZUN opened at $33.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.49. Baozun has a twelve month low of $25.69 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BZUN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Baozun by 396.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,478,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,560 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Baozun by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,719,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,157,000 after buying an additional 1,174,306 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Baozun during the 4th quarter worth $18,409,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Baozun by 2,835,993.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 425,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,613,000 after buying an additional 425,399 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Baozun by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,521,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,261,000 after buying an additional 373,394 shares during the period. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Baozun
Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.
Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies
Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.