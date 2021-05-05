Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,097 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Barnes Group worth $11,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in B. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 53.1% during the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 11,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 13.1% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 64.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 51,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE B opened at $51.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.48. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.71 and a 1-year high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $301.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.94%.

Several analysts recently commented on B shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.18.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

