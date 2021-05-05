Beefy.Finance Price Reaches $1,649.63 on Top Exchanges (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. In the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beefy.Finance has a market cap of $118.77 million and approximately $6.45 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be purchased for $1,649.63 or 0.02896658 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00063186 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $192.69 or 0.00338350 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000649 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00009028 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00031677 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00011023 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Profile

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

