Beer Money (BEER) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $9,000.00

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Over the last week, Beer Money has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One Beer Money coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beer Money has a market capitalization of $352,551.29 and approximately $9,000.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Beer Money Coin Profile

Beer Money (BEER) is a coin. It launched on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 399,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,125,000 coins. The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io . The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

