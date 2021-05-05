Beetle Coin (BEET) Achieves Market Cap of $596,224.89

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 36% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 5th. Beetle Coin has a market cap of $596,224.89 and approximately $1.57 million worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded 36.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 73% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000395 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beetle Coin Coin Profile

BEET is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 263,968,420 coins. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

