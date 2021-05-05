Berenberg Bank Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €48.00 Price Target

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been given a €48.00 ($56.47) target price by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential downside of 9.52% from the stock’s previous close.

BNP has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €45.20 ($53.18) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €57.17 ($67.26).

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

Shares of BNP Paribas stock opened at €53.05 ($62.41) on Wednesday. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 52-week high of €69.17 ($81.38). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €51.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €44.95.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.