Berry Data Trading 16.4% Higher This Week (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 5th. Berry Data has a market cap of $14.19 million and approximately $363,936.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Berry Data has traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Berry Data coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.10 or 0.00012379 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00067616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $150.32 or 0.00262217 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $654.05 or 0.01140923 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00031604 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $414.89 or 0.00723737 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,343.08 or 1.00029657 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Berry Data

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Berry Data should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Berry Data using one of the exchanges listed above.

