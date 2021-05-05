BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Position Decreased by Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BNTX. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 57,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 17,262 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth about $774,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in BioNTech by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 11,695 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,678,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BNTX shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of BioNTech from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 target price on BioNTech and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on BioNTech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.89.

BNTX traded up $9.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.86. 97,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,304,198. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.19. BioNTech SE has a fifty-two week low of $45.08 and a fifty-two week high of $213.15. The stock has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.73 and a beta of -1.74.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $2.13. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 66.72% and a negative net margin of 250.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

