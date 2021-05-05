BitcoinZ (BTCZ) 24 Hour Volume Hits $66,557.00

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 30.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $33.21 million and approximately $66,557.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 98.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.83 or 0.00503657 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 38.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.69 or 0.00271625 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $116.76 or 0.00205030 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00010422 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 62.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005239 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000681 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,304,934,358 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

