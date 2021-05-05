BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Shares Bought by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 175.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,254,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 799,175 shares during the quarter. BlackBerry comprises about 1.0% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hollencrest Capital Management owned approximately 0.22% of BlackBerry worth $10,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at $45,307,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth $3,779,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,938,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,853,000 after purchasing an additional 530,830 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth $2,055,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 694,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 306,451 shares during the period. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BB. Scotiabank cut shares of BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. BlackBerry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.96.

In other news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $142,333.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BB traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $8.26. The stock had a trading volume of 238,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,372,426. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.83. BlackBerry Limited has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $28.77.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 86.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

