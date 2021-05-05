BLink Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges (BLINK)

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 5th. One BLink coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BLink has a total market capitalization of $19.64 million and $108,123.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BLink has traded down 31.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.60 or 0.00083582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00019345 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00065172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $469.65 or 0.00824669 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.80 or 0.00101492 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,327.61 or 0.09354969 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000320 BTC.

BLink is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,346,234 coins. BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BLink is blink.wink.org . The official message board for BLink is winkfoundation.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

