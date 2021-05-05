BOMB Trading 25.3% Higher This Week (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for about $4.26 or 0.00007506 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BOMB has traded 25.3% higher against the US dollar. BOMB has a market cap of $3.88 million and approximately $305,698.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,841.22 or 1.00062995 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00043756 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00010196 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.47 or 0.00226158 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 910,095 coins and its circulating supply is 909,307 coins. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

