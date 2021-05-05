BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Position Boosted by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 6,206 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BWA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,227,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $742,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,383 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at $100,344,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at $76,912,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,369,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,934,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $190,684,000 after purchasing an additional 870,586 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BWA shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

In other news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $139,463.43. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BWA opened at $48.50 on Wednesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $51.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

