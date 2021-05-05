BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. BorgWarner updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.000-4.350 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.00-$4.35 EPS.

BWA traded up $2.30 on Wednesday, reaching $50.80. The company had a trading volume of 81,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,090. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.82 and a 200-day moving average of $42.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. BorgWarner has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $51.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

BWA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BorgWarner has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

In related news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $139,463.43. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

