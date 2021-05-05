botXcoin (BOTX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $406.07 Million

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One botXcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000437 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. botXcoin has a market capitalization of $406.07 million and $264,388.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, botXcoin has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.60 or 0.00083582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00019345 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00065172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.65 or 0.00824669 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.80 or 0.00101492 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,327.61 or 0.09354969 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000320 BTC.

botXcoin (CRYPTO:BOTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2019. botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,632,102,305 coins. botXcoin’s official Twitter account is @botxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for botXcoin is botxcoin.com/category/blog . The official website for botXcoin is botxcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “botXcoin is a future token for financial freedom that provides a functional token for using our profitable trading robot in all cryptocurrency exchange all over the world. The goal of this project is to utilize a trading robot (BOTX App) and build a multi-cryptocurrency trading exchange (BOTXPRO). “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire botXcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase botXcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

