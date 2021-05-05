Boyd Group Services (BYD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.00 per share for the quarter.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$526.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$542.87 million.

BYD stock opened at C$228.07 on Wednesday. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of C$184.84 and a 52 week high of C$245.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$225.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$219.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. This is an increase from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is 21.33%.

BYD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$254.00 to C$263.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services to C$260.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$257.10.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

