Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $20,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hyman Charles D boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 19.7% during the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 26.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in BlackRock by 51.1% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 34,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,034,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 5.3% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 6.4% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total value of $2,341,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,499 shares of company stock valued at $10,408,036. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $858.23.

BLK stock traded up $7.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $843.96. 5,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $451.35 and a 1 year high of $837.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $781.03 and a 200-day moving average of $719.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.