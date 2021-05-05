Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Grows Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,943 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $16,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,395,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,988,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,953 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,867,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,989 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,023,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $311,792,000 after buying an additional 41,605 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,733,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,701,000 after buying an additional 406,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.97. 6,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,433. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,069.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.78 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.78.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

