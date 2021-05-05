Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,789 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 17,099 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $18,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.2% during the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,994 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,048 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $225.71. The company had a trading volume of 36,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908,546. The firm has a market cap of $149.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.08 and a 200-day moving average of $208.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $147.05 and a 12 month high of $228.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.05.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

