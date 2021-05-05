Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Makes New $18.18 Million Investment in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 142,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,180,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 211,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,905,000 after purchasing an additional 71,051 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 81,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 163,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,124,000 after acquiring an additional 46,635 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 118,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,736,000 after acquiring an additional 29,048 shares during the period. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 55,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

COF traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.94. The company had a trading volume of 86,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,271,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $69.84 billion, a PE ratio of 76.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $51.91 and a twelve month high of $152.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.23%.

Several research firms have weighed in on COF. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.64.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,307,543.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at $12,936,536.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,895 shares of company stock worth $20,107,032 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

