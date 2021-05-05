Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.020-0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.50 million-$50.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.41 million.Brightcove also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.430-0.540 EPS.

Shares of BCOV stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.22. 3,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,895. The company has a market capitalization of $573.76 million, a PE ratio of -38.43, a PEG ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.91. Brightcove has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $25.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Brightcove will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Brightcove from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brightcove from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brightcove currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.20.

In other Brightcove news, insider David Plotkin sold 27,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $558,648.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,018.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tsedal Neeley acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.11 per share, with a total value of $44,220.00. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

