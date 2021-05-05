Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.020-0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.50 million-$50.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.41 million.Brightcove also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.430-0.540 EPS.
Shares of BCOV stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.22. 3,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,895. The company has a market capitalization of $573.76 million, a PE ratio of -38.43, a PEG ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.91. Brightcove has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $25.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Brightcove will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.
In other Brightcove news, insider David Plotkin sold 27,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $558,648.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,018.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tsedal Neeley acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.11 per share, with a total value of $44,220.00. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Brightcove Company Profile
Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.
