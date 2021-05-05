Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 46.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,629 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 41,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 203,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 601,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,220,000 after purchasing an additional 30,613 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 134,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,546,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after acquiring an additional 10,213 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BR. Raymond James raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.17.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $162.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.74 and a 12 month high of $163.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.73%.

In other news, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $3,108,786.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,686. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $535,726.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,744.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

