Brokerages Expect Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) to Announce $0.17 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ambarella’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.18. Ambarella reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 325%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.92. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.67 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

AMBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ambarella presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.21.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 5,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $628,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 3,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $369,712.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,461 shares of company stock valued at $9,124,710. 5.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Ambarella by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter valued at $133,000. 72.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $90.61 on Wednesday. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $43.69 and a 52 week high of $137.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.43 and its 200 day moving average is $94.20. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.48 and a beta of 1.49.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

