Brokerages Expect Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) to Announce $1.06 EPS

Equities analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) to report earnings of $1.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Enterprise Financial Services reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $4.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 21.40%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ EFSC traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,924. Enterprise Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 17.65%.

In other news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,960,464.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $2,532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 151,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,560. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFSC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 165.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

