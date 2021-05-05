Brokerages Expect Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) to Announce -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Oil States International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Oil States International posted earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.69). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.37 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 84.59% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The business’s revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on OIS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Oil States International from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Oil States International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Oil States International stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.26. 51,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,530. The firm has a market cap of $383.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.60. Oil States International has a 1-year low of $2.37 and a 1-year high of $9.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OIS. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Oil States International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Oil States International by 183.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oil States International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Oil States International by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 86,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 28,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Oil States International by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 227,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 30,174 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

