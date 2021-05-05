Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 503,726 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 3,976,958 shares.The stock last traded at $17.89 and had previously closed at $17.88.

BPY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut Brookfield Property Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI cut Brookfield Property Partners to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average of $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 1.52.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Towerview LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Property Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $3,586,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,706,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,567,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,527,000 after purchasing an additional 628,473 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 46.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:BPY)

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

