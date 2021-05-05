BSC Station (BSCS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $24.19 Million

BSC Station (CURRENCY:BSCS) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Over the last seven days, BSC Station has traded 73.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. BSC Station has a market capitalization of $24.19 million and $6.86 million worth of BSC Station was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSC Station coin can now be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00001155 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00069862 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.36 or 0.00264855 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004146 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $651.15 or 0.01147000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00031269 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.89 or 0.00737879 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,633.22 or 0.99759755 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BSC Station Coin Profile

BSC Station’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,903,908 coins. BSC Station’s official Twitter account is @bscstation

Buying and Selling BSC Station

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSC Station directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSC Station should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BSC Station using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

