BTRS (BTRS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect BTRS to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTRS opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. BTRS has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.33.

Get BTRS alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BTRS shares. Citigroup started coverage on BTRS in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on BTRS in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on BTRS in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on BTRS in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on BTRS in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.