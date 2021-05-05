Caladrius Biosciences (CLBS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect Caladrius Biosciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Caladrius Biosciences stock opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. Caladrius Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.77.

CLBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Brookline Capital Management raised their price target on Caladrius Biosciences from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Caladrius Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Caladrius Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.06.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; OLOGO, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina; CLBS16 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

