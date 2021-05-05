Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.20.
CLXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Calyxt in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.
Shares of Calyxt stock opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.04. Calyxt has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $12.43.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLXT. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calyxt by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,275,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,249 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Calyxt by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,275,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,602,000 after buying an additional 1,193,249 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Calyxt by 788.3% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 106,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 94,332 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Calyxt by 523.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 83,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Calyxt during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.
Calyxt Company Profile
Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. It engages in the development of improved digestibility alfalfa; high fiber wheat; high oleic low linolenic soybeans; winter oats; hemp; fat soybeans; and cold storable potatoes. As of March 4, 2021, the company had nine projects at Phase I stage or later in development across alfalfa, hemp, oats, soybeans, and wheat.
