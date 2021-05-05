Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.20.

CLXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Calyxt in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get Calyxt alerts:

Shares of Calyxt stock opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.04. Calyxt has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $12.43.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $13.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 million. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 318.57% and a negative return on equity of 89.86%. As a group, analysts predict that Calyxt will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLXT. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calyxt by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,275,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,249 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Calyxt by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,275,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,602,000 after buying an additional 1,193,249 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Calyxt by 788.3% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 106,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 94,332 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Calyxt by 523.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 83,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Calyxt during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. It engages in the development of improved digestibility alfalfa; high fiber wheat; high oleic low linolenic soybeans; winter oats; hemp; fat soybeans; and cold storable potatoes. As of March 4, 2021, the company had nine projects at Phase I stage or later in development across alfalfa, hemp, oats, soybeans, and wheat.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Calyxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calyxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.