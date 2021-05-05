Canada Silver Cobalt Works (CVE:CCW) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.40

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (CVE:CCW) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 27449 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.50.

In other news, Director Dianne Tookenay sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.43, for a total value of C$43,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$43,000.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the castle mine covering 19 claims, 34 leases, and two licenses located in Ontario.

