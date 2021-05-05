Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $207.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CASY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

CASY stock opened at $221.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.30. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $139.41 and a 52 week high of $226.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $217.45 and its 200 day moving average is $195.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 19.21%. As a group, analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 43.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at $61,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

