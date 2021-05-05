CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the information technology services provider on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%.

CDW has raised its dividend payment by 123.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

NASDAQ CDW traded down $2.60 on Wednesday, reaching $173.70. The company had a trading volume of 34,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,894. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.50. CDW has a 1-year low of $93.75 and a 1-year high of $184.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.33 and its 200-day moving average is $146.95.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CDW will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total transaction of $567,455.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,171,820.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $386,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,684.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $1,600,435 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CDW shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.75.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

