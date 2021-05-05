Celo Price Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Celo has a market cap of $1.18 billion and $40.17 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.23 or 0.00009124 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Celo has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Celo

Celo launched on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,479,897 coins. Celo’s official website is celo.org . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

