Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.420- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CENT. Truist Securities upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Garden & Pet presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.50.

NASDAQ:CENT traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.84. 51,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,490. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.71. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $32.98 and a twelve month high of $62.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.64.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.30. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $592.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.55 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

