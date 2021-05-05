Cerus Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CERS)

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 2,651 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,782% compared to the typical volume of 92 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ CERS opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average is $6.62. The stock has a market cap of $956.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 1.37. Cerus has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $8.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative return on equity of 63.47% and a negative net margin of 73.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cerus will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 156,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $997,876.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Carol Moore sold 29,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $187,131.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 254,787 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,704 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cerus in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Cerus in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cerus in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cerus by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cerus in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

About Cerus

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

