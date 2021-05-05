CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Reaches New 12-Month High at $110.32

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$110.32 and last traded at C$110.21, with a volume of 142287 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$109.90.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GIB.A. Edward Jones upgraded shares of CGI to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$115.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CGI from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities lifted their price target on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CGI from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CGI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$115.67.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$105.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$98.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.33 billion and a PE ratio of 23.92.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

