Chiasma (CHMA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 million. On average, analysts expect Chiasma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CHMA opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $164.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.59. Chiasma has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $7.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.84.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CHMA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chiasma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Chiasma from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Chiasma from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In related news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 27,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $139,905.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,981 shares in the company, valued at $139,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company offers MYCAPSSA, an oral octreotide capsule for the long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide.

