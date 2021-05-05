Chiasma (CHMA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 million. On average, analysts expect Chiasma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Chiasma stock opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $164.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.59. Chiasma has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.84.

CHMA has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Chiasma from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chiasma from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chiasma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 27,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $139,905.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company offers MYCAPSSA, an oral octreotide capsule for the long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide.

